Family of five! Loren Brovarnik gave birth to her third child with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, on Tuesday, September 6.

The Florida native and Alexei, both 33, are proud parents to a new baby girl named Ariel Raya Brovarnik.

“SHE has arrived!!! We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik. Our baby girl was our anniversary gift, born September 6 at 11:40pm,” the reality TV alums captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday, September 9. “Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined. Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive ❤️.”

The twosome announced in May that they were expanding their family. “Happy Early Mother’s Day 💕 We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum, 33, wrote via Instagram at the time. “Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!”

The couple met while Loren was on her Birthright trip in Israel before joining the cast of the popular TLC series. During their reality TV journey, Alexei, 33, planned on proposing to the Florida native and moving to the U.S. on a K-1 marriage visa. The duo had two wedding ceremonies — one in the U.S. and another in Israel. In April 2020, Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that Loren gave birth to the pair’s first child, son Shai.

“Everything happens and doesn’t for a reason,” the couple exclusively told Us at the time. “We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed! Baby Brov made his grand debut on 4/14/20 at 4:26 p.m. We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!”

One year later, Us exclusively confirmed that the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days stars welcomed their second child, Asher.

“Wow! And just like that, we’re a family of four! It’s so surreal,” the husband and wife told Us in August 2021. “We are so excited to bring Babyboten [Asher’s nickname amid Loren’s pregnancy] home and see Shai being the best big brother!”

Ahead of her third pregnancy, Loren exclusively told Us that she felt like she was starting to get “into a groove” as a mom, and she wanted to have a complete “mommy makeover done within the next few years.”

“Having COVID babies, there are pros and cons,” Loren shared in January. “I wasn’t forced to rush to learn how to do things so fast. I got to take my time … learning to be a mom and going at my own pace. But on the flip side, I’m so scared to go out with them. Because I’ve got to figure out the car seat and the stroller and the diaper bag.”