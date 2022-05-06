So 'Excited'! 90 Day Fiance's Loren and Alexei Are Expecting Baby No. 3

Baby Brovarnik No. 3! Loren Brovarnik and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, are expanding their brood again — nearly nine months after welcoming their second son, Asher.

“Happy Early Mother’s Day 💕We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way,” the pregnant 90 Day Fiancé alum, 33, wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 6. “Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!”

The married couple met during a Birthright trip in Israel before joining the cast of the TLC series during 2014’s season 3. On the show, Alexei, 33, planned to propose to the Florida native and move to the U.S. on a K-1 marriage visa. They later welcomed sons Shai, now 2, and Asher, now 9 months, back-to-back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We aren’t going to find out the gender until the baby is born, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified — I am,” Loren told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday. “But nothing we can’t handle.”

Us exclusively confirmed in August 2021 that the couple welcomed their second little one together.

“Wow! And just like that, we’re a family of four! It’s so surreal,” the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days stars told Us at the time. “We are so excited to bring Babyboten [Asher’s nickname amid Loren’s pregnancy] home and see Shai being the best big brother!”

Loren, who gave birth to Shai in April 2020, was already thinking about welcoming a third child shortly after bringing Asher home from the hospital. She even told Us earlier this year that she wants a third son, but felt she’ll end up with twin girls instead.

“I want to have a mommy makeover done within the next few years,” Loren exclusively told Us in January. “So time’s ticking [on having another baby]. [I want to do] everything. We’re gonna tuck this in. We’re gonna get these out. We’re gonna tighten here. You know, nothing crazy. [But] if I’m under, I’m under, just do it.”

Ahead of her third pregnancy, Loren was finally starting to get “into a groove” as a mom.

“Having COVID babies, there are pros and cons,” Loren added in January. “I wasn’t forced to rush to learn how to do things so fast. I got to take my time … learning to be a mom and going at my own pace. But on the flip side, I’m so scared to go out with them. Because I’ve got to figure out the car seat and the stroller and the diaper bag.”

