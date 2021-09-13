There he is! Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are introducing their baby boy.

“I present to you my prince Adriel Hassan born on 9/7/2021 of 9 pounds 2 ounces and 20 inches,” Francisco gushed via Instagram on Saturday, September 11. “I thank God that he took care of me and everything went well. Mama in love.”

The 90 Day Fiancé stars announced on Tuesday, September 7, that their second child together had arrived. “Much love and respect to my wife who’s the true warrior,” Springs told his Instagram followers alongside multiple heart emojis. “Gave birth to our baby boy.”

Francisco reposted his Instagram Story, gushing that she was “so happy.”

The reveal came five months after the TLC personalities debuted the Dominican Republic native’s baby bump.

“I am so happy to announce that we have a healthy baby on the way,” the then-pregnant star wrote via Instagram in April. “Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing.”

They used a blue cake and a matching confetti popper to share their baby boy’s sex the following month. “It’s a boy,” Francisco gushed in May. “How cute!”

Springs has five children from previous relationships and his son Bryson, who lives with the couple, was part of the announcement. The little one even guessed the sex correctly. “It’s gonna be a boy because we can’t have two girls,” he explained to his stepmom at the time.

The reality stars’ first child together, Brenda, was also involved. The toddler arrived in July 2020, celebrating her 1st birthday with a Minnie Mouse-themed party last month.

“Today is princess birthday, who gave me the blessing of being a mother for the first time,” Francisco wrote via Instagram in July. “I feel so bless for my baby Aaliyah 1- year-old. Thanks everyone who give good wishes to my baby.”

Fellow 90 Day Fiancé moms commented on the touching tribute, from Paola Mayfield to Loren Brovarnik. “Feliz Cumpleaños,” the fitness guru, 34, gushed at the time, while the New York native, 33, added, “Happy birthday cutie!”

Francisco and Springs tied the knot in September 2019 in Florida. “He already [has] five babies, and I’m gonna have five!” the bride said in a confessional on the TLC show after their nuptials.

They announced Francisco’s pregnancy seven months after the ceremony. “My beautiful wife and my beautiful baby girl,” Springs gushed via Instagram when Brenda arrived. “Thank you all for your love and support your love is overwhelming thank you ALL.”

The new mom added in a post of her own: “Welcome to the world my princess. I am full of love and happiness to have you in my life. My gift from God was born July 28, 2020.”