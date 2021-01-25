Entering pregnancy mode! 90 Day Fiancé star Yara Zaya is beyond thrilled to be expecting a child with Jovi Dufren after initially not knowing whether it was a possibility.

“I was so happy,” she told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting the show’s eighth season earlier this month. “Deep inside of myself, I was like, ‘[I] want to play with Jovi.’ … I was the one that played with him, this game. I didn’t know if I want [sic] to have a baby now. But I was so happy inside [after learning I am pregnant] because first of all, I’m like, ‘Oh, my goodness. I can have a baby.’ And I love this person so much. When I was choosing a man, I was looking [at] how men look. And Jovi, from my thinking, is so handsome. I want to have a baby from somebody like Jovi so my baby is beautiful.”

Prior to getting pregnant, the 25-year-old Ukraine native was told that she might not be able to conceive a child. Discovering her pregnancy, therefore, was a “huge shock” for her.

After the TLC duo met while on vacation, their romance progressed as they traveled the world together. They got engaged after learning that Yara was unexpectedly pregnant, but she later suffered a pregnancy loss.

Yara moved from Ukraine to New Orleans to be with 29-year-old Jovi. Two weeks after touching down in Louisiana, she believed that she may be pregnant and took a test to determine whether she was expecting. Her pregnancy was revealed during the Sunday, January 24, episode.

“I was feeling so scared because … as a woman who has [had a] miscarriage, to be able to have a baby again, it’s just so much. Something crazy,” she said of the experience. “Especially because when I [had my] last miscarriage, my doctor was telling me that I will never have kids, maybe. There is a big possibility. So, to go and buy a test and check, it’s a big deal for me.”

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi