Aaron Paul is a parent — again! The actor announced on Tuesday, April 19, that his wife, Lauren Parsekian, has given birth to their second child, a son.

“[We have] a new baby boy. His name is Rydin, and I love him,” the “exhausted” Breaking Bad alum, 42, told Jimmy Fallon, noting that he asked Bryan Cranston to be the infant’s godfather.

Paul started dating the actress, 35, in 2011. The Idaho native proposed in January of the following year, and the pair wed in May 2013 in California.

In September 2017, the Emmy winner announced that they were starting a family. “Hey everyone. Look what I did,” Paul captioned an Instagram photo of his partner cradling her baby bump in a tight dress. “Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.”

The then-expectant star shared a sonogram shot at the time, alongside throwback photos of herself and Paul. “Oh hi,” the California native captioned the social media upload.

The El Camino star gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on their parenting prep two months later, saying, “I hang out in her nursery a lot, it’s almost done. It’s quickly turned into our favorite room of the house. Everything’s very light and just warm, it feels like [a] little nest. It’s the most exciting time of our lives.”

Story arrived in February 2018. The new mom posted an Instagram snap of the infant at the time, writing, “There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart.”

She and the Westworld star were intentional about having "mommy-daddy time" after becoming parents. "It's just about communicating our love for one another," Paul exclusively told Us in November 2019 of maintaining their marriage. "It's important to have that and it's important to have daddy-daughter time solo, or mommy-daughter time. You need to have your own private moments together. I never forget where it all began and that was with Lauren and I, so hold onto that, cherish it [and] never let it go."

The duo announced in December 2021 that baby No. 2 was on the way with another baby bump photo. This time, Story reached out to touch Parsekian’s stomach.

“Love you so much already little one,” Paul captioned the Instagram upload at the time. “Can’t wait to meet you.”

