



Bumping along! Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) posted new maternity pictures 25 weeks into her pregnancy.

“One of our new favorite pass times [sic] — feeling our little girl’s movements!” the Counting On star, 27, captioned a Tuesday, October 1, Instagram post. “We are so excited to meet her in January!!!”

In the social media upload, the reality star stood outdoors and cradled her baby bump, turning to the side to give a better look at her budding belly. Her husband, John David Duggar, joined her in one of the photos, smiling with his hands on her stomach.

The TLC personalities announced in August that they are expecting their first child together. “We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” the parents-to-be told Us Weekly in a statement. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!”

The pair revealed at their gender reveal party later that same month that they have a little girl on the way. They broke the news with the help of pink confetti.

John David, 29, and Abbie tied the knot in November 2018 and told Us exclusively about their wedding at the time. “It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us,” the newlyweds said. “Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!”

They added, “It all felt so special. Every moment was just as we planned and dreamed. The opening song ‘Holy Ground’ that invited the Lord’s presence to the wedding and our marriage was a very special moment to us.”

The TV personalities debuted their relationship in June 2018 and announced that John David had proposed the following month.

“The proposal and the ‘yes’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together,” the future bride and groom told Us exclusively in July 2018. “It was a special moment to share together. One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life. We are so thankful that He led us to one another.”

