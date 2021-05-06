A decade with her little dude! Alicia Silverstone rang in her son Bear’s 10th birthday on Wednesday, May 5.

“My baby turns 10 years old today!” the actress, 44, captioned an Instagram video of throwback footage. “Just thinking about all of the amazing, beautiful memories we’ve had together as I’ve watched him grow up. Bear is so kind and curious. Full of life and joy and good vibes. By far my favorite person to walk through the world with. Thoughtful, empathetic, loving, and darn right adorable.”

In the social media upload, the Baby-Sitters Club star first cradled her infant. Bear gradually grew up in the photos, from breast-feeding and kissing his mom’s cheek, to playing guitar and cuddling with their dog.

The California native shares her son with her ex-husband, Christopher Jarecki. The former couple called it quits in February 2018 and have been coparenting the preteen ever since.

“We both see [our son] Bear, unless I’m away shooting something where he can’t be there, but he usually comes with me anyway,” Silverstone told Us Weekly of their dynamic at the time. “There’s no way to tell anybody how to make their relationship work or their thing work. It just works for us. We both love our son, right? We both want to be with our son and we both love each other too.”

The Clueless star added that she and the musician, also 44, communicate “literally every day.”

When it comes to coparenting in quarantine, the Kind Diet author and Jarecki have been “flowing really well together.” She told Today in May 2020: “We ask Bear where he wants to be. But then I started to wonder if that was too much pressure. So, I checked in with him and he said, ‘I love that I get to decide.’ We both have different perks!”

Silverstone previously told Working Mother magazine that she wouldn’t mind asking Jarecki for help giving Bear a sibling in the future. “I have always dreamed of having a little girl, but of course I want another little Bear too,” she explained in September 2018. “So, whatever happens, if it happens, is good by me. I’m not in a relationship, but there are other ways to make babies.”

For now, the Golden Globe nominee maintains a close bond with her son. Silverstone told The New York Times in May 2020 that she and Bear even “take baths together.” She said, “When he’s not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting.”