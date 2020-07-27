Baby babbles! Amanda Kloots’ 13-month-old son Elvis’ first words proved that the little one still recognizes his late dad, Nick Cordero.

“Elvis said his first words today!! Listen closely!” the former Broadway dancer, 38, captioned a Sunday, July 26, Instagram video. “He pointed at Nick in our new picture light and said, ‘Right there.’ He hasn’t seen Nick since March 30th. The fact that he still knows who his Dada is, point[s] to him and give[s] him a kiss to me is amazing.”

In the social media upload, the Ohio native asked her toddler, “Where’s Dada? Give him a kiss.” Elvis leaned in to give a photo of the former Broadway star a smooch, then giggled.

Earlier this month, Elvis watched videos of his late dad. “This one video was Nick talking, leaving a voicemail message for a friend … and Elvis saw it and smiled and leaned into the phone to give his dad a kiss and then kept going … in and out kissing the phone, kissing his dad,” the former Radio City Rockette said on her Instagram Story at the time.

Kloots’ “heart just melted,” she gushed. “It made me feel so good because it made me feel like he recognizes Nick. He knows who he is and he recognizes his dad even though it’s been over three months [since saw him].”

Cordero died on July 5 at age 41 due to coronavirus complications, more than three months after he was taken to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

While the Canada native was in the hospital, his wife played their baby boy’s cries for him. She explained in a May Instagram Story video: “[After my 52-hour labor in June 2019], they pulled Elvis out and he starts crying and Nick says, ‘Honey listen to our baby cry. That cry will never sound as sweet as it does right now.’ … He was right. His cry has never sounded that good ever again, but I’ve recorded Elvis crying and I do play it for Nick. Elvis’ 1st birthday is June 10 and it’s my goal to get him home for his birthday.”

The celebrity trainer celebrated Elvis’ big day the following month. She shared a sweet shot of the little one eating a doughnut with frosting all over his fingers, face and shirt.

“Success!” Kloots captioned the June Instagram photo. “I love this kid with all my heart. Happy Birthday Elvito! Thank you to everyone who helped to make this day special.”