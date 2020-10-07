In it together! Amy Schumer commiserated with Amber Rose while the model suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum during her 2019 pregnancy.

“My pregnancies are really hard,” the Pennsylvania native, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 6, while promoting her OnlyFans debut, where she shares personal photos and videos, BTS footage and exclusive content. “I get hyperemesis, basically [the extreme morning sickness] that Amy Schumer had. She was actually on the phone with me a lot during my second pregnancy, and she was like, ‘Bitch, I can’t believe you did it again. I can’t believe you’re going through hyperemesis again for another baby.’”

Rose joked that she “needed a break” before she welcomed her and Alexander “A.E.” Edwards’ son Slash, 11 months — seven years after her and then-husband Wiz Khalifa’s son, Sebastian, 7, arrived.

“[My second pregnancy] was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life,” the “Fame” singer told Us. “It’s equivalent to food poisoning every day for nine months, 24 hours a day. It’s terrible.”

Because of that, she and Edwards, 34, are “definitely not” having a quarantine baby. “In my mind, I want to have another kid, but I just need time,” she explained. “[It won’t be] anytime soon.”

The former stripper first opened up about her symptoms in May 2019, writing via Instagram at the time: “To all the women out there who just pop out babies like it’s nothing, God bless you guys because oh, my God, it’s a lot. I want to be out. I want to be cute. I want to show off my belly. I can’t get off this couch. I’m just tired and want to barf all day. It’s just not fun. But it’s totally worth it. Totally, totally worth it.”

As for Schumer, 39, the comedian canceled her February 2019 tour while pregnant with her and husband Chris Fischer’s son, Gene, due to her hyperemesis gravidarum.

“I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy,” the Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Hyperemesis is real, and it’s awful. But f–k, what they say is true. The second you give birth, it’s gone.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane