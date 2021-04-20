A first time for everything! Anderson Cooper’s 11-month-old son, Wyatt, adorably tuned into Jeopardy! when his dad hosted on Monday, April 19.

“Wyatt has never seen me on TV before, and he likely won’t for a long while, but apparently he caught a bit of me on @Jeopardy!” the journalist, 53, captioned an Instagram photo of the toddler sitting in bed and staring at a TV with a toy in his hand. The New York native could be seen talking to a contestant onscreen with the subtitles reading, “Patrick, you’re our returning champion. You begin.”

Guest hosting the NBC show and paying tribute to the late Alex Trebek was “a dream come true” for Cooper, the Emmy winner went on to write.

“I rarely get nervous, but I definitely was the first moment I stood behind Alex Trebek’s podium. It was a great honor and very moving for me,” he wrote “I have watched @Jeopardy! since I was in high school (back when I had brown hair). I am such a fan of the show and miss watching Alex, who was the perfect host, and conducted himself with such intelligence, humor and grace.”

Cooper noted that he will be hosting for two weeks, until April 30, and hopes he does an “OK” job.

“Love this,” Andy Cohen commented on the social media upload. “Cannot wait.”

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host’s son, Benjamin, 2, is friends with Wyatt. In fact, the little ones recently had a playdate that went up in smoke, Cooper told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday, April 15.

“My son hadn’t even played with [his new talking teddy bear], and all of a sudden, there’s this smell and some smoke and we realize that Andy’s son has taken my son’s bear, put it in the microwave and turned it on,” the Dispatches From the Edge author recalled. “I mean, he baked the bear. It was in there for, like, 10 seconds. And literally, there was smoke coming out. Kids do the darnedest things.”

When Cooper welcomed his baby boy in May 2020, Cohen, 52, commented on his Instagram reveal that Benjamin was anxious to hang out with the infant.

“I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you!” the Most Talkative author gushed via Instagram at the time. When a Twitter user wrote that they were “so very happy that Ben Cohen and Wyatt Cooper can grow up together and be friends like their dads,” the Bravo personality replied, “ME TOO.”