Bringing work home? Andy Cohen shared 4-year-old son Benjamin’s reaction to Raquel Leviss‘ infamous TomTom sweatshirt.

“Look, the TomTom sweatshirt is glittering. What do you think?” the Bravo executive producer, 54, asked his eldest via Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 13, as Benjamin touched the shimmering material. “It’s so pretty.”

After the little one agreed that the black pullover was “pretty” with its gold logo, Cohen added, “Wow, there’s a lot of drama going on with that sweatshirt, Ben. Should I wear that sometime?”

The TV host, who is also a single father to daughter Lucy, 11 months, promised his son that he would wear the sweatshirt so he could see it glitter. Cohen received the TomTom merchandise as a gift from Leviss, 28, during her March appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Shortly after teasing her past hookup with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Schwartz on the show, Leviss made headlines when news broke days later about her affair with Schwartz’s business partner Tom Sandoval. The Missouri native, 40, called it quits with Ariana Madix after nearly a decade of dating due to the infidelity.

Cohen, for his part, took to social media to poke fun at the new meaning behind the TomTom sweatshirt. As fans remember, the former beauty pageant contestant wore the merch at BravoCon in October 2022 amid her secret romance with Sandoval. Eagle-eyed followers also pointed out that Sandoval dressed up as Leviss in the sweatshirt for Halloween that same month.

“Just to say, I’m as riveted and upset and thinking about this Scandoval as all of you,” Cohen said during an Instagram Story on March 4. “I’m now wondering, does this sweatshirt hold all the answers to our questions? What does this sweatshirt know? What has it seen? What stories can it tell? It’s just sitting here kind of reverberating. I don’t know. I need answers, sweatshirt. Talk to me.”

Amid the drama, Leviss issued a public apology to Madix. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram on March 8.

The California native said she was “speaking to a counselor” about her personal issues, adding, “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Meanwhile, Sandoval — who also apologized to his ex — has since defended his choices by claiming he tried to call it quits with Madix, 37, in the past.

“Obviously, she was very upset. She freaking punched me and all this s–t,” he alleged on the Tuesday, April 11, episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast about their split. “A couple days later, I sit down and talk with her again, and she’s like, ‘I’m not letting you leave me. You’re gonna have to me force me out of this relationship.'”

The Schwartz and Sandy’s cofounder also clarified where he and Leviss stand now, saying, “We’re really good friends. We are not putting any label on it.”