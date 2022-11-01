A very shady Halloween costume! Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval dressed as Raquel Leviss — and included a nod to her recent social media feud with Katie Maloney.

“Guys, look who I ran into,” Leviss, 28, joked in an Instagram Story video on Monday, October 31. “It’s Raquel from BravoCon day 3! Oh, my God. Wow, Raquel, I can’t believe you would frickin’ wear that sweatshirt.”

Sandoval, 39, posed behind her in a TomTom sweatshirt, blond wig and sunglasses. In a separate Instagram Story post on his account, he shared a photo of himself in costume with the caption, “Raquel has got to stop showing up to TomTom it’s embarrassing.”

The look was a nod to a recent social media kerfuffle between Leviss and Maloney, 35, who called her costar a “fan girl” after she was photographed wearing a TomTom hoodie. The bar was cofounded by Sandoval and Maloney’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz.

“She a fan girl. Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the tom’s,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host wrote via Instagram in response to a Bravo fan account’s Friday, October 28, post of Leviss in the sweatshirt.

Leviss, for her part, replied to her costar’s remarks in the comments section of a different Bravo fan page. “I admit … I am a fan of the Tom’s,” she wrote. “I’m definitely a fan of the restaurant … best vibe, food and drinks in WeHo in my opinion. But I’m also a fan of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval!! 🎉 Here to support their business endeavors 💞.”

Earlier this year, Us Weekly confirmed that Leviss hooked up with Schwartz, 40, at Scheana Shay‘s August wedding to Brock Davies. “Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” an insider told Us, adding that they heard “through the grapevine” that “more happened” between the duo.

Maloney — who announced her split from Schwartz in March — wasn’t at the wedding, but a source later told Us that the hookup had caused tension between the Pump Rules cast during filming for season 10.

“Raquel and Katie are on the outs,” the insider said in October, explaining that Maloney and Schwartz’s divorce had “put a wedge between” cast members. “Especially after the hookup happened, Katie has distanced herself from Raquel.”

Leviss, for her part, hinted that she was “not on the best terms” with Maloney while speaking to Us at BravoCon last month. “I can’t speak for her, but I’m just keeping my distance and letting her work out her feelings,” the reality star said on October 15.

The SURver was previously engaged to costar James Kennedy, but the duo called it quits in December 2021. “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” Leviss wrote via Instagram at the time. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”