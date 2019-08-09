



Birthday boy! Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox turned 18 on Monday, August 5, and the actress took him to Cleveland to celebrate.

The Oscar winner, 44, and her eldest visited her friend Luong Ung, who cowrote the screenplay for First They Killed My Father, which Jolie directed. “Angelina and Maddox visited me in Cleveland this past week to toast Maddox’s upcoming 18th birthday!” the Lucky Child author, 49, wrote on Facebook on Monday. “We started with lunch at Market Garden Brewpub and a visit to Ohio City Farm/The Refugee Response Program and Cleveland Museum of Art! I met Maddox when he was just a year old and today he turns 18 and going off to college! So proud! Happy Birthday, Maddox!”

In the pictures, taken at the Market Garden Brewery that Ung’s husband, Mark Premier, owns, the Maleficent star and her son smiled with friends.

Jolie, who also shares Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, will be sending Maddox off to college later this month.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday that the teenager has enrolled at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, and the Los Angeles native plans to tag along and help him get situated. Jolie and Maddox, a future biochemistry major, even visited the university in November during her official visit as the United Nations Refugee Agency’s Special Envoy.

The actress filed for divorce from Pitt, 55, in September 2016 after two years marriage and 12 years together. In April, the former couple became legally single.

When it comes to coparenting, a source told Us exclusively in June that the exes keep things friendly. “Brad is enjoying spending more time with the kids and things have been improving with the four younger kids,” the insider said. “Brad and Angie have been coparenting, utilizing OurFamilyWizard, which has probably been one of the most beneficial tools for their family in terms of keeping things moving forward in the best amicable terms possible.”

The source added, “Once Brad and Angie began using the platform, it allowed them to coordinate the kids’ schedules. They have very busy lives.”

