False alarm! Ariana Madix cradled her bare stomach in a Saturday, September 26, Instagram Story selfie, but clarified she and Tom Sandoval aren’t expecting their first child.

“Not pregnant just bloated and starved for attention,” the Florida native, 35, joked in the caption, referencing her costars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright’s recent pregnancy announcements.

Madix went on to write, “Some of y’all are completely devoid of humor and think everything is ‘shade’ but I guess I got that attention I was desperate for anyway. BTW it’s a bean and cheese burrito and Del Taco is the father.”

The Bravo personality’s social media upload came one day ahead of Cartwright and Jax Taylor‘s sex reveal. The couple are expecting a baby boy, while Schroeder, 32, and Kent, 30, have daughters on the way with Beau Clark and Randall Emmett, respectively.

The reality star started dating the TomTom Bar co-owner, 37, in 2014. Five years later, Madix tweeted that she was sick of being asked about their future family.

“When @TomSandoval1 and I do press interviews together, I get asked about babies and he gets asked about TomTom and future career plans,” the Fancy AF Cocktails author tweeted in February 2019. “I’m putting this out there now: I will walk out of any situation where this happens from now on. I have goals. I work hard. Ask me about it.”

In December 2018, Madix exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Sandoval will “probably never” get engaged.

“It’s not on the agenda for us,” the model said at the time, noting that she was too busy for children. “I feel like I have way too much stuff I’ve got to do, you know? I’ve got to travel the world, I’ve got to be a successful businesswoman, I’ve got to put out a series of cocktail books. I gotta go to outer space. I want to go to outer space so bad.”

Sandoval said in March of that same year that he was open to adoption, explaining to Us, “There are so many times I’ve said that I would never do this or I never want this, but I’ve changed my mind. I’m not saying that I definitely have to have kids. I mean, we could possibly adopt. I don’t wanna be raising a kid in my sh–ty apartment [so] we need to get a house first.”

Kent exclusively told Us earlier this month that she thinks Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz will be the next Vanderpump Rules stars to have kids.

“She better [get pregnant],” the “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast host told Us of the Utah native, 33. “We’re waiting on her. The thing with Katie is, she’s so chill. Like when she’s ready, she’ll get it popping.”

Emmett, 49, chimed in at the time that he was “confident” Schwartz, 37, would deliver by “January at the latest.”