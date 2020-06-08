Making moves! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s 12-month-old daughter, Alessi, has officially graduated from crawling to walking.

“This week, we learned to WALK!” the Virginia native, 28, captioned a Monday, June 8, Instagram Story video. “We captured her first steps while filming a [YouTube video] that we’ll share this week. Proud mama + dada.”

In the social media upload, Burnham cheered from behind the camera while the toddler took shaky steps toward her in a blue outfit. “Come here,” the former reality star said. “Come here. Oh, my gosh!”

She and the Bachelorette alum, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively last month that Alessi was on her way to walking.

“This age is so cool,” the former Bachelor told Us at the time. “She’s learning something new every day, and she’s starting to pick up on little things and say words here and there. She’s so close to walking on her own, and every day is something fun and new and exciting.”

The race car driver went on to tell Us, “I feel like this year has flown by. On one hand, it feels like it’s been a long time, but the next, it’s gone by like that.”

The couple welcomed their baby girl in May 2019 and revealed one year later that they had suffered a miscarriage.

“A little over a month ago, we got the most exciting news and we found out that we were pregnant with our second baby,” the Bachelor Nation members captioned their YouTube reveal. “We made so many plans. We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi’s little brother/sister.”

The former ABC personalities added, “We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for. We decided to share this part of our journey with you, because well, we share everything with you! But also because we hope that by talking about this we can make other couples going through these times a little less lonely.”

The couple, who met and fell in love on season 22 of The Bachelor, tied the knot in January 2019 in Hawaii.