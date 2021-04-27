The perfect pair! Arnold Schwarzenegger praised his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband, Chris Pratt, for how they are raising their daughter, Lyla.

“I’m very proud of Katherine and Chris,” the Terminator star, 73, told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, April 26. “They’re doing really great together as parents.”

The Austria native called the couple’s 8-month-old daughter a “beautiful baby,” adding, “It’s really great having a grandchild. … She has already been over here several times at the house, and she sat on top of [my horses], Lulu and … Whiskey. And I think she’s going to be a great horseback rider.”

Lyla’s mom, however, is an “expert gatekeeper” and often blocks Arnold from holding his granddaughter. “I have never changed diapers on Lyla,” the former politician explained during the Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance. “She just, whenever you touch the baby, [she] says, ‘Oh, my god! Oh, my god! Like this.’ I said, ‘Katherine, come on, now. I’ve held enough children in my hands. I know exactly what I’m doing. I’m an expert in that stuff.’ She just freaks out and does it. [But] I think it’s natural.”

The retired bodybuilder noted that he “did all of that” while raising his children — Christina, 29, Patrick, 27, Christopher, 23, and Joseph, also 23 — and had “a lot of fun.”

Katherine and Pratt, 41, welcomed their daughter in August 2020, one year after their California nuptials. The couple have been “bonding” over parenthood, the Gift of Forgiveness author exclusively told Us Weekly four months later.

“Obviously when you’re able to have that experience with your significant other, it’s such a beautiful experience and a beautiful journey,” the Los Angeles native told Us in December 2020. “I feel really blessed to be able to have that as part of this journey. To experience that day by day is really incredible. … Being able to do things together with the baby is also really special.”

The Rock What You’ve Got author, who is also stepmom to Pratt and Anna Faris’ son, Jack, 8, went on to call her infant “the greatest thing.” The “Dog That Changed Me” podcast host gushed at the time: “I am just loving every minute of [parenting], and it’s so fun. … It’s been a huge silver lining throughout this whole [coronavirus] quarantine experience in this crazy year of 2020.”