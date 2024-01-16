The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley revealed the name of her and husband Ryan Dawkins’ newborn daughter.

“Welcome to the world Rowen Lily Dawkins 🤍 1/15/24 • 6lbs10oz,” Crawley, 42, captioned an Instagram video on Tuesday, January 16, one day after she and Dawkins welcomed their baby girl via surrogate. “I prayed for you my entire life and to finally hold you in our arms is nothing short of a miracle and a dream come true!”

In the clip, set to an acoustic cover of “My Girl” by Tiffany Alvord, Rowen laid fast asleep next to a gray bunny stuffed animal and an adorable white knit hat. Dawkins gave his wife a sweet shout-out in the post’s comments, writing, “It’s like falling in love with you all over again ❤️👶🏻👰‍♀️.”

Several of Crawley’s fellow Bachelor Nation stars shared their congratulations for the comment in the comments. “Amazing! She’s beautiful Clare … congrats to you both,” wrote The Bachelorette season 17 alum Michael Allio. “Such a special experience ❤️.”

Ashley Iaconetti called Crawley’s baby girl “so gorgeous,” adding, “Congratulations to you and Ryan!! So so happy for you!!” Blake Moynes commented a raising hands emoji, while Natasha Parker wrote, “Congratulations Clare!!!!!😍😍😍🥺.”

Crawley confirmed that her daughter was born via her Instagram Story on Monday. “She’s here! Healthy + Beyond Loved 🤍. Dream come true😭.” Dawkins is also the father of 12-year-old and 10-year-old daughters from a previous relationship.

Days before Rowen’s birth, Crawley shared her excitement about welcoming her bundle of joy. “Baby girl, we are ready for you when you are,” she wrote alongside an Instagram video of the horizon through an airplane window. The video also featured a quote which read, “She looked at her old life one last time, took a deep breath and gently said to herself, ‘It’s time. I’m ready for my new story book to begin.’”

Crawley began dating Dawkins in 2021 not long after she and her final rose winner Dale Moss ended their engagement. The couple tied the knot in February 2023 and announced they were expecting their first child together five months later.

“Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!” Crawley captioned their Instagram pregnancy announcement video in July 2023, which featured them hanging up a baby onesie on a clothesline. “This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all! This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point.”

Crawley also opened up about her and her surrogate’s special bond in an August 2023 Instagram Story video. “So, we’re going to be seeing our surrogate, who I just love. I feel like I’ve known her my whole life,” the reality star said at the time. “Her and I are alike in so many different ways.”