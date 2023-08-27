Clare Crawley and her husband, Ryan Dawkins, are planning to visit with their surrogate ahead of their first baby’s arrival — and the former Bachelorette already has a special bond with her.

“So, we’re going to be seeing our surrogate, who I just love. I feel like I’ve known her my whole life,” Crawley, 42, said in a Saturday, August 26, Instagram Story video while packing for the trip. “Her and I are alike in so many different ways.”

Crawley explained that she and Dawkins, 47, are traveling to visit their surrogate to attend their baby’s 20-week ultrasound. “So grateful to have somebody in our lives that is so incredibly special and is giving us the biggest gift ever,” she captioned her upload.

Crawley and Dawkins, who has two older daughters from a past relationship, announced last month that they are expecting a baby.

“Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote via Instagram in July. “This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in!”

She added at the time: “This is one journey that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point. I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to [Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh] for making miracles happen!”

Crawley and Dawkins, who wed earlier this year, revealed weeks later that they are expecting a baby girl.

“For the last 10 years I’ve had the same dream over and over,” she captioned an Instagram pic of her sex reveal. “The dreams were so vivid and real of my baby coming into my life. All the beautiful details down to the gender and name. 🤍 So this special moment was not a surprise for me!”

Crawley and Dawkins enjoyed their babymoon earlier this month before returning home to prepare for their little one’s arrival. “I got things a little early because, as I am not carrying our baby, it’s helping me feel connected,” she captioned a second Instagram Story post on Saturday, showing off her Nuna USA stroller and car seat. “I’ve waited my whole life to do this and I couldn’t wait!”

Crawley — who was briefly engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard in 2018 and Dale Moss in 2021 — started dating Dawkins in late 2021. The Mascot Sports CEO proposed in October 2022.

“Everything in my world has changed since I met her, she’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know,” Dawkins exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future.”

The twosome wed in February in an intimate ceremony with his eldest daughters as witnesses.