Clare Crawley is getting candid about her surrogacy journey after she and husband Ryan Dawkins’ announced they are expecting their first baby together.

“Morning matcha. I used to hate the taste but I recently tried it again + somehow I love it now!” the Bachelorette alum, 42, captioned an Instagram Story video on Sunday, July 16. After a fan responded by writing, “Your taste buds can change when you are pregnant,” Crawley clarified via another Instagram Story post, “I am not pregnant.”

She continued: “I know it is an easy mistake to some but please be aware it can be a sensitive thing to say to a woman who isn’t carrying their own baby. Our amazing surrogate is carrying our baby.”

Crawley revealed via Instagram on Wednesday, July 12, that she and Dawkins are expanding their family. “Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!” she captioned a video of herself and her husband — whom she married in February — hanging up a baby onesie on a clothesline. “This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!”

She went on to note that the couple’s road to parenthood was one they had been “keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point.” Crawley added: “I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen!”

Several of Crawley’s Bachelor Nation friends celebrated the soon-to-be parents in the comments section. “Ommmmmmmy congrats!!!! I’m so unbelievably happy for you! The fairytale has officially come true ❤️❤️,” fellow Bachelorette Andi Dorfman wrote.

Becca Kufrin — who is currently pregnant with her and fiancé Thomas Jacobs’ first baby — commented, “CONGRATS! Oh my goodness so incredibly happy for you all 💛.” Former Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison also sent Crawley well-wishes, writing, “So happy for you guys. All my love.”

Upon tying the knot with Dawkins earlier this year, Crawley became stepmom to his two daughters from a previous relationship. When asked during an October 2022 Instagram Q&A how his kids felt about Crawley joining the family, Dawkins told his now-wife, “Oh, my gosh, they’re completely obsessed with you. They love you so much.”

Crawley previously opened up about wanting to have kids with her ex-fiancé Dale Moss, to whom she got engaged on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. “I talk about babies all the time and he’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I want,’” she said during a joint interview with Moss, 34, on a November 2020 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

She continued: “I’ll remind him of things all the time, you know, ‘I’m not getting any younger!’ I’ll say things like that, and he’s like, ‘You think I don’t know this? Yeah, let’s do this.’”

After briefly splitting in January 2021, the reality stars later reconciled before ending their relationship for good that September. Crawley was previously engaged to Benoit Beausejour-Savard for two months in 2018.