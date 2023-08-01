Clare Crawley and husband Ryan Dawkins have a daughter on the way.

“For the last 10 years I’ve had the same dream over and over,” Crawley, 42, captioned an Instagram video on Monday, July 31, that showed her cutting into a pink cake. “The dreams were so vivid and real of my baby coming into my life. All the beautiful details down to the gender and name. 🤍 So this special moment was not a surprise for me!”

News of their baby’s sex comes just weeks after Crawley announced that she and Dawkins, 47, are expecting their first child together. (Dawkins is already the dad of two daughters from a previous relationship.)

“Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!” Crawley wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!”

The season 16 Bachelorette added that she and Dawkins had been keeping the news a secret as they “navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it” before deciding to update their fans. “I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen!” she gushed.

Crawley later got candid about her surrogacy journey while responding to a fan who accidentally assumed she’s pregnant.

“I know it is an easy mistake to some but please be aware it can be a sensitive thing to say to a woman who isn’t carrying their own baby,” she wrote via her Instagram Story, noting that the duo’s “amazing surrogate” is carrying their baby.

Crawley and Dawkins began dating in fall 2021 after the reality star called it quits for good with ex-fiancé Dale Moss, whom she met on her season of The Bachelorette the year prior.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“This picture was taken exactly one year ago,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2022. “[Ryan] asked me to dinner. I didn’t have an appetite. (Stressed & depressed) But I said yes to tea and a walk. Ended up laughing and smiling more than I did the entire last year combined.”

The lovebirds later got engaged in October 2022, with Dawkins exclusively telling Us Weekly at the time that “everything in my world has changed” since meeting Crawley. “She’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know,” he continued. “She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future.”

They tied the knot less than six months later during a February ceremony in Sacramento. “Happiest day of my life,” Crawley gushed via Instagram one day after the event.