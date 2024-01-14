Clare Crawley is “ready” to meet her first baby with husband Ryan Dawkins.

“Baby girl, we are ready for you when you are,” Crawley, 42, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 14, alongside a clip of the horizon through an airplane window.

The former Bachelorette also shared a quote written over the video, “She looked at her old life one last time, took a deep breath and gently said to herself, ‘It’s time. I’m ready for my new story book to begin.’”

Crawley shared in July 2023 that she and Dawkins, who wed in February 2023, were expecting their first child together via surrogate. (Dawkins has two daughters from a previous relationship.)

“Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!” Crawley wrote via Instagram at the time. “This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!”

Crawley added that she and Dawkins kept their baby news to themselves as they “navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it.”

“I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen!” Crawley wrote.

Just weeks after Crawley announced she was expecting her first child with Dawkins, she revealed that the couple were having a daughter in a video that showed her cutting into a pink cake.

“For the last 10 years I’ve had the same dream over and over,” Crawley wrote via Instagram. “The dreams were so vivid and real of my baby coming into my life. All the beautiful details down to the gender and name. So this special moment was not a surprise for me!”

Since, Crawley has gushed about her bond with her surrogate, saying that she feels like she has “known her my whole life” and that they are “alike in so many different ways.”

“So grateful to have somebody in our lives that is so incredibly special and is giving us the biggest gift ever,” she captioned her Instagram Story video in August 2023.

Bachelor Nation first met Crawley when she vied for the eye of Juan Pablo Galavis during season 18 of The Bachelor. She went on to appear in seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, as well as Bachelor Winter Games.

Crawley was then given the title of The Bachelorette in March 2020, but production was initially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. When the show began filming, Crawley left after four episodes, engaged to Dale Moss. (Tayshia Adams went on to replace Crawley as the lead for the remainder of the season.)

Two months after their engagement aired, Crawley and Moss, 34, called it quits but then rekindled their relationship before splitting for good in September 2021.