Bachelor baby on board! Courtney Robertson is pregnant with her and husband Humberto Preciado‘s second child, a baby girl.

Roberston, 37, and Preciado, 41, announced the news to People on Monday, June 7.

The couple tied the knot in Arizona in October 2020 with only their closest loved ones in attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic. Less than one year prior, Us Weekly broke the news that the season 16 Bachelor alum was engaged and expecting her first child with the attorney.

“There was just a level of comfort and connection that I’ve never felt before. I never believed in that feeling of when you know, you know until I met him,” the reality TV personality told Us in December 2019. “Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with.”

Preciado got down on one knee eight months after the pair connected via Instagram.

“He had ‘liked’ a photo of mine on Instagram and I recognized his name. I remember, like, 10 years ago a friend of mine telling me about a guy she liked, Humberto. His name is so unique. I didn’t put it together right away, but I was like, ‘Wait, have we met before?'” the I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends author added. “‘This guy is cute. Oh, my gosh, he lives in Arizona.’ I DM’d him and then we went out a couple of days later and we’ve been together for eight months. He moved in in July, and the rest is history.”

At the time, Robertson said it felt “so crazy” to have fallen so hard so fast. Adding motherhood to the equation made things even more surreal. “Every time you hear the heartbeat, it’s just so exciting,” she gushed.

The couple welcomed their son, Joaquin Ramon, in June 2020. Before his arrival, Robertson was convinced she was having a little girl.

“I always wanted a boy,” she told Us in December 2019. “I’m a tomboy as you know. I grew up playing sports. My sister had three boys. I was like, ‘Of course, I’m probably not going to have a boy.’ We got the results back and I was actually shocked. I just thought in my head it was a girl. We had a girl name picked out.”

Before finding love with Preciado, the Arizona native received the final rose from Ben Flajnik, who proposed during the March 2012 finale of The Bachelor. Seven months later, the duo called it quits.

Robertson was later linked to Arie Luynedyk Jr. before he became the season 22 Bachelor and married Lauren Burnham. The duo share 2-year-old daughter Alessi and currently have twins on the way.