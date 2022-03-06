Two under two! After Liz Sandoz and Vito Presta welcomed their second child, they were initially wary how eldest daughter Jovie would take to the new baby of the family.

“I don’t think Jovie knows what has hit her yet,” Sandoz, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly of her 18-month-old daughter on Saturday, March 5. “She loves the baby and wants to hold her but doesn’t love sharing the boob since I am tandem nursing.”

The Bachelor alum — who welcomed daughter Toula on Wednesday, March 2 — couldn’t help but gush over the first time her two girls met.

“Jovie just kept saying ‘baby’ and pointing to Toula,” the “Miraculous Mamas” podcast host recalled. “She seemed really excited and wanted to hold her and kiss her. We are beyond in love with our expanding family. … I grew up with sisters so I am so excited for Jovie to have a sister.”

While Sandoz noted that she had two “completely different” births with each baby, she is recuperating as she settles into her new normal as a mother of two.

“The birth went perfectly. It was everything I had hoped and prayed for,” the doula previously told Us. “Although it was the hardest thing I’ve done in my life, we could not have asked for a better experience. … I am feeling great. Trying to really rest and take advantage that we have family to help so I can fully recover. Postpartum is such an essential time to rest and bond with baby and I am so blessed that I am able to do that.”

The Nevada native, who wed Presta in February 2019, announced her second pregnancy in September 2021 one year after Jovie was born.

“Baby Presta coming March 2022!!” Sandoz captioned an Instagram snap with the concrete contractor, their dog and Jovie. “We are so excited to share the news of our expanding family with you. It’s been a wild ride the last 6 months and we are now almost halfway through this pregnancy! We are excited, nervous and have no idea what to do with two under 2.”

The Bachelor season 21 alum gave birth to Jovie in September 2020, who subsequently spent one week in the NICU before going home.

“She is such a strong fighter and has wowed the doctors with her ability to overcome since day one,” Sandoz explained via Instagram at the time. “We are still processing this last week and going to take some time together as a family to soak everything in since this is the first time we get to be all together as a family.”

