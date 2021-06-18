Bump alert! Astrid Loch showed her pregnancy progress via Instagram one month after announcing she and fiancé Kevin Wendt are expecting their first child.

“This has got to be the coolest/weirdest/best thing of my life,” the Bachelor alum, 31, captioned a Thursday, June 17, video on her Story. “Also could probably still be mistaken for a big burrito dinner.”

In the footage, the former plastic surgery office manager showed her bare stomach in a black tee and matching shorts, saying, “I have to show you guys because I can’t get over the fact that there’s a baby in my belly. You can’t really tell from the front, but there’s definitely a baby in there. I’ve popped. It is happening.”

The video came one day after the former reality star debuted her bump. “Sorry I’ve been a little MIA lately,” Loch told her Instagram followers on Wednesday, June 16. “Just busy growing a tiny human and trying to stay present, soaking in every single moment. Baby Wendt is officially the size of an ice cream cone and my belly decided to pop last week. Baby daddy is very happy about my sweet craving. #18weeks. #ivfbaby.”

The expectant star and Wendt, 37, announced their pregnancy news last month, calling it a “dream come true.”

Loch added in her May post: “One of the first conversations @kevin.c.wendt and I had was about how we both loved kids and couldn’t wait to have our own. When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined how amazing this would all feel.”

Earlier this month, the Germany native went into detail on her post-IVF journey in an Instagram video documenting her at-home injections, her fertility clinic appointments and more.

“When I recorded these videos, I never knew if I’d be sharing them with you all,” the pregnant star wrote alongside the June 2 clips. “Trying to conceive was hard for us and once our little frozen embryo implanted, things didn’t immediately get much easier. Along with the typical nausea, exhaustion, and weird food aversions/cravings I was on a strict protocol of injections, suppositories and drugs to keep baby Wendt growing in the best environment possible. … My hope is that by sharing more I can help someone else feel less alone.”

Loch and the firefighter met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. They got engaged in August 2019.