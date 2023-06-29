Behati Prinsloo offered a candid glimpse into life as a mother of three.

“Jet lag hits different with three kids,” the model, 35, captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday, June 28, in matching pajamas with her youngest child. Prinsloo also shared various photos of her and Adam Levine enjoying their recent overseas getaway with daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, and their youngest child (whose name they have yet to reveal.)

In one snap, Prinsloo is breast-feeding her infant while walking through the streets of France. “Everything feels chicer in Paris,” she wrote alongside the sweet pic.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel announced in September 2022 that she was expecting her third child with the musician. “Recent 🧚🏼‍♀️,” she captioned the social media announcement alongside a series of Instagram photos, which included her pregnancy reveal.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Days later, Levine, 44, made headlines when he was accused of cheating on his wife as model Sumner Stroh claimed that the former Voice coach reached out to her online during his marriage.

Levine issued a statement publicly denying that he was unfaithful to Prinsloo, writing via Instagram Story in October 2022, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He added: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Prinsloo, for her part, did not publicly address the scandal and continued to show her support for the Maroon 5 member as multiple other women came out with accusations amid the scandal.

“Adam and Behati are trying to put this mess behind them and focus on the more positive aspects of their life together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly that same month. “They feel extremely blessed to have this baby on the way.”

Three months later, Us confirmed that Levine and Prinsloo quietly welcomed their third child. A second source has since revealed that the pair have moved past the public controversy. “Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” the insider shared in March. “He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.”

The insider noted that Levine “realized he made a huge mistake” by talking to other women. “They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati,” the source added. “Adam also got back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and just got his priorities straight.”