Dad-daughter bonding moment! Behati Prinsloo shared a rare photo of husband Adam Levine with their newborn baby.

“A blink of an eye,” the model, 34, captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 9, which included a compilation of photos from a recent family getaway. In one snap, Levine, 44, is holding his infant over his head as they enjoy the view at a beach.

Prinsloo’s social media upload also included several photos of the couple’s daughters, Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4. Earlier this year, Prinsloo and the musician expanded their family with a third child.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel originally announced her pregnancy in September 2022. “Recent 🧚🏼‍♀️,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo showing off her baby bump.

Amid the news, Levine made headlines when he was accused of cheating on his wife. Model Sumner Stroh claimed that same month that the singer previously reached out to her online during his marriage to Prinsloo.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The former Voice coach, meanwhile, issued a statement publicly denying cheating on Prinsloo. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote via Instagram Story in October 2022. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine added: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

In the wake of the scandal, multiple other women came forth with their own allegations that the Maroon 5 band member was unfaithful with them. Prinsloo, for her part, did not publicly address the drama and continued to show support for her husband.

More recently, a source opened up about how the pair were able to move past the public controversy. “Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” the insider exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.”

The source noted that Levine “realized he made a huge mistake” by talking to other women and shifted his focus. “They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati,” the insider added. “Adam also got back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and just got his priorities straight.”

That same month, Levine paid tribute to the Namibia native during the opening night of Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency.

“I also just have to say, thank you to my family and my beautiful children, who are here tonight, and my beautiful wife, who is here tonight,” the singer said. “I used to be out here for me and now I’m out here for them, and they’re everything and all that matters to me in the whole world. So I love you guys.”

He added: “My kids have never been up this late their entire f–king lives. They’re probably asleep.”