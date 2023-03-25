They will be loved. Adam Levine took a moment to pay tribute to wife Behati Prinsloo and their family during the opening night of Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency on Friday, March 24.

“I also just have to say, thank you to my family and my beautiful children, who are here tonight, and my beautiful wife, who is here tonight,” the singer, 45, said between verses of “She Will Be Loved” on Friday, March 24, at at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Levine continued: “I used to be out here for me and now I’m out here for them, and they’re everything and all that matters to me in the whole world. So I love you guys.”

He married Prinsloo, 34, in 2014, and they share three children: daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 5, as well as a 2-month-old whose name hasn’t been announced. “My kids have never been up this late their entire f–king lives,” Levine joked during the performance. “They’re probably asleep.”

He and guitarist James Valentine moved into the middle of the 5,200-seat theater for the acoustic rendition of the hit song on the first night of their M5LV The Residency. The singer also gave a shout-out to his bandmate. “He’s been putting up with my s–t for 20-plus years — and trust me, at times, it’s a lot of s–t,” Levine said of Valentine.

When the Las Vegas residency was first announced in September 2022, Levine’s alleged cheating scandal was starting to make headlines. A woman named Sumner Stroh claimed she had a year-long affair with Levine, which he denied.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate,” the rocker said in a September statement. “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”

However, more women came forward claiming he sent them flirty messages despite being married. The musician hasn’t addressed the women who made allegations after Stroh.

Since Prinsloo gave birth to baby No. 3 in January, she’s been by her husband’s side. They’ve made red carpet appearances and even packed on the PDA at Disneyland while celebrating Levin’s birthday.

“Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.”

The insider added that the couple are “spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati,” which is why fans have been “seeing them out and about more.”