Bonding with her new sibling! Behati Prinsloo offered a sweet glimpse at her and Adam Levine‘s daughter spending time with their newborn.

The model, 34, took to social media on Tuesday, March 28, to share an Instagram photo of her child kissing her baby’s foot. Prinsloo, who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, with the musician, 44, privately welcomed the couple’s third child earlier this year.

Prinsloo originally announced that the pair were expanding their family again in September 2022. “Recent 🧚🏼‍♀️,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote via Instagram alongside a series of photos, which included her pregnancy reveal.

Days after sharing the major milestone, Levine made headlines when he was accused of cheating on his wife. At the time, model Sumner Stroh claimed that the singer reached out to her online during his marriage to Prinsloo.

In response, Levine issued a statement publicly denying cheating on Prinsloo. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote via Instagram Story in October 2022. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

The former Voice coach added: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

After Levine broke his silence on the allegations, multiple other women came forth with their own claims that he was unfaithful with them. Prinsloo, for her part, did not publicly address the scandal and continued to show her support for the songwriter amid the drama.

Earlier this month, a source opened up about how the duo were able to move forward following the public controversy. “Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” the insider shared. “He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.”

According to the source, Levine “realized he made a huge mistake” by talking to other women and has shifted his focus. “They’re spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids and girls only nights for Behati,” the insider added. “Adam also got back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and just got his priorities straight.”

That same month, the twosome attended their first red carpet date night following the scandal. Levine and Prinsloo matched in all-black outfits at the Vanity Fair 2023 Oscars afterparty in Beverly Hills.