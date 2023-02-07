Cancel OK
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast Teaser Seemingly Promoting Adam Levine Interview About Infidelity

By
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine 'Call Her Daddy' Teaser Fake Out
Alex Cooper Courtesy of Call Her Daddy/Instagram

Not buying it. Behati Prinsloo quickly weighed in as rumors swirled that Adam Levine would be rehashing his recent cheating scandal in a bombshell “Call Her Daddy” interview.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Love Story: A Timeline

Speculation began on Monday, February 6, when host Alex Cooper hinted at her upcoming guest in a clip shared via the popular podcast’s official Instagram account. The post was simply captioned, “#WEDNESDAY,” and an eerie version of Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved” played in the background.

In the footage, Cooper dramatically told her mystery guest — whose face was not shown — that she was “a huge Maroon 5 fan.” She added, “I’m glad that you agreed to sit down with me today and discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage. … How many times did you cheat with women that you met on Instagram?”

While fans debated the teaser’s legitimacy in the comments section, Prinsloo, 34, chimed in with a telling response. “LOL,” the Namibia native wrote.

Everything to Know About Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal: What He’s Said

Pitch Perfect star Adam Devine was later revealed to be the episode’s guest. “Thank f–king God,” he joked in a second clip uploaded via Instagram on Monday.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend Calirosa Tequila Sunset Happy Hour Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Levine, 43, has been married to Prinsloo since 2014. The former Voice coach landed in hot water in September 2022 after influencer Sumner Stroh claimed via TikTok that she and Levine had an affair. Stroh further alleged that the “Moves Like Jagger” artist asked for permission to name his and Prinsloo’s third child Sumner. (The couple share daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, and recently welcomed baby No. 3.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The “Memories” singer addressed the accusations in a lengthy social media statement that month. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He continued: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”

Rare Pics! See Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Family Album

As the fallout continued, several more women came forward with claims about Levine’s infidelity. Amid the scandal, the “Girls Like You” crooner and Prinsloo attempted to stay positive.

“Adam and Behati are trying to put this mess behind them,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2022, noting that the pair felt “extremely blessed” to be expanding their family.

A second insider added that the controversy hadn’t been “easy” for the twosome. “Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through,” the source told Us. “All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again. He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself.”

