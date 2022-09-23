Allow him to reintroduce himself. Adam Devine wanted to make sure that people don’t confuse him for Adam Levine following the Maroon 5 singer’s cheating scandal.

“Just want to post this and say that my wife, [Chloe Bridges], and I are doing great and going strong,” the Pitch Perfect star, 38, wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 23, alongside a snapshot of him and the Camp Rock 2 star, 30, on vacation. “I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner.”

Devine’s post comes four days after model Sumner Stroh claimed that she had a year-long affair with the “Payphone” singer, 43. “I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” the Instagram influencer, 22, said via the now-viral TikTok video, which she posted on Monday, September 19. “At the time, I was young, I was naive … I was very easily manipulated.”

In her video, Stroh also alleged that Levine — who is currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo — reached out to her once again, months after their relationship ended. “He said, ‘OK. Serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy, I want to name it Sumner,’” the University of Texas alum claimed, sharing screenshots from the messages the “Memories” singer allegedly sent her in June. “[He asked,] ‘You OK with that? Dead serious.’”

The former Voice coach subsequently denied cheating on Prinsloo, 34, though he acknowledged his “inappropriate” behavior.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he said in a statement on Tuesday, September 20. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine, who shares daughters Dusty, 5, and Gio, 4, with the Namibia native, continued: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

After Stroh’s video went viral, several more women came forward claiming that the “Misery” songwriter had also sent them flirty messages. In a since-deleted TikTok video, one woman claimed that Levine sent her “a lot” of messages, including one where he noted that he “shouldn’t be talking” to her. “I guess if any other girls have experienced this with him … I just think they should post it ’cause I feel really bad for his wife, and nobody deserves this,” she added.

Meanwhile, a third woman named Maryka uploaded screenshots of conversations that she allegedly had with Levine, claiming that he asked her to “distract yourself by f–king with me!” The screenshots, which she shared via her Instagram Story, have also since been deleted.

Additionally, both the California native’s yoga teacher Alanna Zabel and fitness influencer Ashley Russell, came forward alleging that he sent them inappropriate messages.

“I was blindsided, you know, working with a celebrity and not really realizing how it was affecting my other relationships,” Zabel exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 22, claiming that Levine sent her many flirty texts between 2007 and 2010, including one where he said he wanted to see her “naked” sometime. “I was spending so much time … so I think anybody in my situation has had similar experiences.”

The 21-year-old influencer, meanwhile, told The Daily Mail: “I would check every time I posted a story, which was every day, and it was always viewed by him. He would like mainly like booty stories and would always reply with something to do with leg or booty day at the gym.” Russell also claimed that after she pointed out that he would “get in trouble” for talking to her, Levine stopped sending her messages.

“I think this is the true meaning of disrespect towards a woman,” she continued, adding that he also allegedly kept watching her Instagram Stories after their conversations stopped. “It makes me very sad that he is married and does this immature thing.”