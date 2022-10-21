Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Baby Bump Album Ahead of 3rd Child With Adam Levine

Another bundle of joy! Behati Prinsloo surprised fans in September 2022 when she announced she is expecting a third child with husband Adam Levine.

The model first expanded her family when she and the Maroon 5 frontman welcomed daughter Dusty in 2016, two years after the pair exchanged vows. The couple’s daughter Gia was born in 2018.

Later that year, Prinsloo opened up about how her household was adjusting to two kids. “[Adam’s] actually stricter than me and I thought I was going to be the strict one,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2018. “He’s, like, very about not … creating bad habits, which I’m like, ‘I see that.’ He’s like, ‘You can’t show her TV when she has breakfast every day because she’s gonna want that all the time.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re right.’ He’s actually really strict.”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel added: “He loves one-on-one time with them, so he takes Dusty to coffee every morning. He’s a very hands-on dad. It’s awesome. I’m lucky.”

At the time, Prinsloo admitted that the twosome weren’t ruling out another child in the future. “I eventually want it. I definitely would want to try for a boy, but if I have all girls, I’ll be happy,” she shared with Us. “I definitely want these two to grow up a little more and experience the two of them together before I do another one, but I think there are more in the future for sure.”

In September 2022, Prinsloo took to social media to announce she was expecting her third baby with the former Voice coach. “Recent 🧚🏼‍♀️,” she captioned an Instagram snap of her showing off a growing bump in a cropped T-shirt.

That same month, Levine made headlines after he was accused of cheating on his wife. Sumner Stroh called out the singer for alleged reaching out to her on social media during his marriage.

The California native, for his part, publicly denied cheating on Prinsloo in a statement.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Levine added: “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Stroh later seemingly addressed the California native’s response, writing via her Instagram Story, “Someone get this man a dictionary.” Since Levine’s denial, multiple other women have come forth with their own allegations that the songwriter was unfaithful with them.

Prinsloo, who has not publicly spoken about the scandal, has continued to support Levine amid the drama.

According to a source, the duo are focused on “trying to put this mess” behind them. “They feel extremely blessed to have this baby on the way,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2022. “Adam’s extremely busy with his new Vegas stint and they’re just doing their best to be kind and patient with each other while they tough things out. It’s been a horrible time for them, Behati especially.”

