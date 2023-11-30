Bekah Martinez’s newborn son, Ernest, seems to be a quick learner as the Bachelor alum revealed that he can already use a potty.

“Also, on the subject of diapers … elimination communication is wild,” Martinez, 28, shared in an Instagram Story on Thursday, November 30. (Elimination communication is learning when a baby needs to go to the bathroom and getting them to the right spot, per Healthline.) “Never really tried it with the other two kids, but I’ve sat Ernest on a little potty about a dozen times after he wakes up and every single time, he’s peed immediately and usually poops too.”

Martinez, who welcomed her third child, son Ernest, in September with fiancé Grayston Leonard, initially thought it was just a “coincidence.”

“I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s like he knows — right away when I undress him and put the little potty underneath, he starts going,” she explained to her followers.

The Bachelor Nation star noted that she and Leonard potty trained her other kids “around 22 months.” (The couple also share daughter Ruth, 4, and son, Franklin, 3.)

“It’s our personal goal to have them out of diapers by 2, but we’re super curious to see if Ernest is out of diapers earlier if we keep this up,” Martinez shared.

Martinez and Leonard, 34, announced in April that they were expecting their third child together.

“You only get so many social media pregnancy announcements … might as well have a little fun with it!” Martinez captioned a claymation video of a cartoon version of herself taking a pregnancy test and showing the positive results to Leonard.

The couple welcomed son Ernest nearly five months later.

“Born on the morning of his daddy’s birthday, September 28th 🕊️,” Martinez captioned an Instagram video in October featuring Ruth and Franklin reading a book to their new sibling.

Martinez has previously been candid about wanting to expand her and Leonard’s family.

“I would be fine with five or six [children],” she told Us Weekly in August 2019. “Maybe just five.”

Martinez and Leonard started dating in July 2018 following her stint on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. The duo welcomed daughter Ruth in February 2019 followed by son Franklin in June 2020. After over five years of dating, the couple announced their engagement in July 2022.