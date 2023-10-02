Bachelor Nation just got a little bit bigger as Bekah Martinez and her fiancé, Grayston Leonard have welcomed their third child.

“Born on the morning of his daddy’s birthday, September 28th 🕊️,” Martinez, 28, captioned an Instagram video on Monday, October 2, featuring the pair’s daughter, Ruth, 4, and son, Franklin, 3, reading a book to their new sibling.

Several fans and celebrities congratulated the couple in the post’s comments section. “Welcome sweet one,” wrote Rumer Willis, while Lauren Burnham Luyendyk commented, “Awwwww🥹 congrats.”

The Bachelor alum and Leonard, 34 — who began dating in early 2018 — announced in April 2023 that they were expanding their family further.

“You only get so many social media pregnancy announcements… might as well have a little fun with it!” Martinez captioned a claymation video of a cartoon version of herself taking a pregnancy test and showing the positive results to Leonard.

Martinez and the fitness trainer’s reveal came less than one year after they got engaged in July 2022. Their relationship didn’t follow a conventional path, as she announced her first pregnancy only a few months into her romance with Leonard.

“I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?’” Martinez told PureWow in September 2018. “I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”

Six months after welcoming their daughter in February 2019, Martinez shared her thoughts on having more children.

“I would be fine with five or six,” Martinez exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2019. “Maybe just five. But for now, we want to keep it just [Ruth] for a couple of years. We can travel with her really easily, so we want to stick with her and then go for the rest.”

By November of that year, the twosome were expecting another baby. One month later, Martinez revealed that her second pregnancy felt like “night and day” compared to her first.

“12 weeks. I can’t believe how fast this pregnancy is moving,” Martinez wrote via Instagram alongside a photo showing her bare baby bump. “I felt embarrassed and ashamed [last time] and I imagined everyone around me whispering about how ‘irresponsible’ we were. Gray[ston] and I had met for the first time February 25th, 2018, and I became pregnant in May. Going through such a life altering shift with someone you barely know is stressful, scary and often filled with doubt. All that changed the moment Ruth was born. Truly. I know it’s a cliche, but love blossomed so deeply between us the moment she took her first breath. That very night we danced together in the living room while she slept.”

Martinez gave birth to the duo’s second child in June 2020.

Before welcoming her and Leonard’s third little one, Martinez shared that she was in the process of becoming a foster parent.

“I haven’t updated y’all but I [was] sworn in for CASA [Court-Appointed Special Advocate] during my Oregon trip and I’m in the process of getting paired with a foster youth!” she wrote via Instagram Stories in August 2022. “Waiting on [an] official court appointment order, and in the meantime I have to look over the child’s documents and history with DCFS [Department of Children and Family Services]. [N]ot a light task.”