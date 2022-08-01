Growing her family. Bekah Martinez is planning to expand her brood with fiancé Grayston Leonard — but not with a child of her own.

The Bachelor season 22 alum, 27, recently revealed that she’s in the process of becoming a foster parent.

“I haven’t updated y’all but I [was] sworn in for CASA [Court-Appointed Special Advocate] during my Oregon trip and I’m in the process of getting paired with a foster youth!” the former reality star shared via a since-expired Instagram Story. “Waiting on [an] official court appointment order, and in the meantime I have to look over all the child’s documents and history with DCFS [Department of Children and Family Services]. [N]ot a light task.”

Martinez, who rose to fame as a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of the ABC franchise, began dating Leonard, 33, in July 2018. Three months later, the former reality star found out she was expecting their first child, daughter Ruth, who was born in February 2019. Martinez went on to give birth to their second baby, son Franklin, who arrived in July 2020.

The “Chatty Broads” podcast host announced the news of her engagement to the businessman in July, sharing snaps of the pair cuddling while putting her new bling on display.

On Monday, August 1, the former Bachelor Nation star shared a new update on the foster parent process via her Instagram Stories[ on Monday, August 1]. “Working on my CASA case on the beach [#blessed 🙏🏻],” she wrote over a photo of herself in a “CHILL AF” baseball cap. “[F]ound this hat in my car and it’s very ironic because I couldn’t be less chill today.”

Martinez has mentioned before how she was considering becoming a foster mom. “I love children. I love having a full house. I’m one of five kids, and I just love that,” she shared with Us Weekly in December 2020. “My body needs a break, and we’ve been talking about exploring the option of fostering so that we can be a home for other children, even if it’s just temporarily.”

Though the influencer said “Yes” to Leonard’s July proposal, she revealed that it actually wasn’t the first time he popped the question.

“Wondering how my boyfriend’s going to propose,” she captioned a June TikTok video. “Remembering he already proposed to me three years ago and I said no but still took pics.”

After numerous followers wondered exactly what she meant, Martinez explained that her now-fiancé first proposed shortly after Ruth’s arrival.

“I was like, ‘This is so sweet but now is just not the time. I’m still super hormonal. I’m in the thick of postpartum.’ And also, like, our relationship still wasn’t in the best place,” she recalled. “We had a lot to sort through, a lot we had to talk through. Now I feel ready to say yes. So, we’ll see what happens. I do foresee a proposal sometime in the near future.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants