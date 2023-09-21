Bekah Martinez and her longtime love, Grayston Leonard, haven’t had a conventional romance — but their connection has only grown stronger over the years.

Martinez was introduced to Bachelor Nation when she appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor in 2018. While many speculated that she would head to Bachelor in Paradise that summer, she fell for Leonard off screen. The pair made their relationship Instagram official in July 2018.

After three months of dating, the duo learned that they were expecting their first child. Martinez gave birth to her first child, daughter Ruth, in February 2019 and welcomed son Franklin in June 2020.

Two years later, the lovebirds revealed they were officially engaged after dating for nearly five years. Nearly one year after announcing their engagement, the former ABC personality revealed she and Leonard are expanding their family for a third time.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to see Martinez and Leonard’s relationship timeline: