Baby No. 3! Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez and longtime love Grayston Leonard are expecting their third child.

“You only get so many social media pregnancy announcements… might as well have a little fun with it!” Martinez captioned a claymation video of a cartoon version of herself taking a pregnancy test and showing the positive results to Leonard.

The pair, who share daughter Ruth, 4, and son Franklin, 2, previously announced their engagement in July 2022.

“YES 🥂♥️,” Martinez wrote alongside a photo of her cuddling her beau and showing off her new ring.

The “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost entered Bachelor Nation when she was a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor in 2018 and was sent home during week 7.

In the months following her reality TV appearance, she met her now-fiancé. Three months after Martinez and Leonard connected via mutual friends, the California native found out she was pregnant with their first child.

“I was in disbelief and thought, ’Is this really happening?’” Martinez told PureWow in September 2018. “I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”

Their daughter, Ruth, was born in February 2019. Then, the former reality star gave birth to her son, Franklin, in June 2020.

The former ABC personality and Leonard exclusively spoke to Us about their future following the birth of their two kids.

“We want to take some time just for us,” Martinez said in December 2020. “It has been so much about kids in the past three years. We’re like, ‘OK, maybe we can make something just about us,’ but we want to wait until COVID is over. We want to have, like, a massive wedding and can’t really do that right now.”

Martinez has also revealed that this wasn’t the first time the Long Beach Rising founder has proposed.

“Wondering how my boyfriend’s going to propose,” she shared on TikTok a month before her July proposal. “Remembering he already proposed to me three years ago and I said no but still took pics.”

After this vague video, Martinez answered some questions from curious followers. She explained that Leonard proposed shortly after Ruth was born.

“I was like, ‘This is so sweet but now is just not the time. I’m still super hormonal. I’m in the thick of postpartum.’ And also, like, our relationship still wasn’t in the best place,” she told her social media followers. “We had a lot to sort through, a lot we had to talk through. Now I feel ready to say yes. So, we’ll see what happens. I do foresee a proposal sometime in the near future.”

In February, the pair posted a Q&A on YouTube and briefly spoke about their wedding.

“I want our wedding to be a declaration in front of all our loved ones,” Martinez said. “I want to do it in front of them in a way we want to do it.”