New aunt alert! Bella Hadid is thrilled as her older sister, Gigi Hadid, nears the end of her pregnancy.

“Gigi is ready to pop any day,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Bella is truly just so happy for Gigi and excited to be an aunt.”

Us confirmed in April that the Los Angeles native, 25, is pregnant with her and boyfriend Zayn Malik’s first child. The model’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, confirmed the news to Dutch publication RTL Boulevard later that same month.

“I’m excited to become an Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 56, said at the time. “But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

As for Bella, 23, the Washington, D.C., native gushed about Gigi’s pregnancy last month. “I’m going to be a freaking auntie!!!” she wrote via Instagram in August. “I will cherish this little bean forever. I am so proud of you @gigihadid. You are a glowing goddess of light, love, adventure and joy. Bless you.”

Earlier this month, Bella posted a throwback photo of herself and Gigi at sunset cradling their stomachs. “Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and Gigi’s is from @zayn,” she captioned the sweet shot. “I love you both so freaking much. Can’t stop crying.”

When Bella’s caption sparked speculation that Gigi had already given birth, the models’ dad, Mohamed Hadid, clarified in an Instagram comment that his eldest daughter hasn’t given birth “yet.”

The real estate mogul, 71, went on to share a poem he’d written for Gigi and the former One Direction member’s baby-to-be.

“Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be,” the Israel native wrote. “I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always near, to do anything, anything for you my dear. When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I know, my heart would always belong to you.”