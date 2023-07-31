Kate Chastain is tired of the speculation around her son’s paternity — and she has the receipts that prove Ben Robinson isn’t the father.

“It would be great if people would stop commenting and messaging me ‘baby Ben!’…….every single day,” Chastain, 40, tweeted on Saturday, July 29, alongside photos of Robinson, 42, and her son as infants. “For reference this is Ben as a baby on the left next to Sullivan. Clearly not related.”

The Below Deck star went on to say in a separate post that she thinks her son “is a way cuter baby” than Robinson. Chastain has previously slammed questions about her son and her ex, whom she dated between 2014 and 2015.

“For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times,” she tweeted in May alongside a photo of her baby boy.

Earlier that month, Chastain announced the arrival of her first child, writing via Instagram, “Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay 💙.”

Chastain originally surprised her followers when she announced in December 2022 that she was expecting. At the time, Chastain reflected on her plans to raise her baby on her own.

“I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone,” she explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that same month. “I think being a chief stew really trained me for it.”

One month before Chastain gave birth, Robinson took to social media to gush about the milestone in his friend’s life.

“Who knew that Kate Chastain and I would be the same weight one day… But to be fair I have been hitting the gym! Please wish my great friend @kate_chastain an easy delivery and a healthy beautiful baby! I am so proud of who you have become and the mother you will soon be❤️,” Robinson, who appeared on Below Deck and Below Deck’s Galley Talk with Chastain, wrote via Instagram in April.

Chastain continued to poke fun at the rumors surrounding her child’s paternity after Us Weekly broke the news of Robinson’s engagement to Kiara Cabral, sharing Us‘ exclusive coverage of Robinson’s news, writing, “Congratulations! She’s going to be the best stepmom ever.”