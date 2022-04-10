Making it work! Three months after splitting from Joe Gatto, Bessy Gatto is giving Us Weekly an exclusive look at their coparenting relationship.

“We will always be a family,” the California native, 39, who is on the board of Animal Haven and Second Chance Rescue NYC Dogs, told Us on Thursday, April 7. “Our babies deserve to have us both in their life and to have us both be happy and thriving. We are friends and coparents to our beautiful kids and intend to always put them first and do what’s best for our family.”

Bessy, who shares Milana, 6, and Remington, 4, with the 45-year-old Impractical Jokers alum, added that they have “lots of honest conversations.”

She explained, “We are very fortunate to be able to make it easy for all of us. Most of the time, that is not the case for [divorced parents]. But this is the best thing for us and the kids. We still have lots of laughs and family time.”

The former couple wed in September 2013, going on to welcome Milana and Remington in 2015 and 2017, respectively. The duo announced their split in January, with Joe simultaneously announcing his departure from the reality show.

“With love and respect, we have decided to separate. Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together,” the exes wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course, we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!”

Spending time with Milana and Remington keeps the pair “busy,” Bessy joked with Us of their post-split lives on Thursday.

“Milana is very active and loves gymnastics, dance and tennis,” she gushed. “Remington loves horseback riding, swimming and soccer. They love being at Joe’s shows and have made an appearance on stage a few times. But so far, they want to be either astronauts or vets. Either one works for me.”

In addition to the two little ones’ activities, Bessy has her hands full on the board of Animal Haven and Second Chances Rescue NYC Dogs. She currently has 20 pooches of her own, but that number “goes up and down.”

Bessy told Us, “It does sound a bit crazy to say the number out loud, but most are small seniors and take up so little space, except in my heart, of course. … With senior adoption, you never know how long you have with them. But no matter how long or short their time [is] with us, each one of them is so loved and cherished. I’m so passionate about senior adoption, and I don’t think they get enough attention or exposure.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

