Big Brother alum Jessica Graf gave birth to her and Cody Nickson’s fourth baby together.

“The last piece of the puzzle is here. Safe and sound,” the couple wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 12, sharing an audio recording of the newborn crying.

Graf, 33, and Nickson, 38, announced in July that they were expecting another little one.

“New addition coming January 2024 🤍,” Graf and Nickson wrote via Instagram at the time. “We’re probably just as surprised as you are! Can’t wait to hold you, little one.”

Related: Big Brother’s Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson’s Family Album: Photos Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have four darling daughters at home. The Big Brother alums announced in September 2018 that they were growing their family. “WE’RE PREGNANT! And I’m over the moon!” Grafcaptioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together! I’ve […]

One day after sharing the news of Graf’s pregnancy, Nickson — who is also father of daughter Paisley from a previous relationship — took to social media to share a sweet message to his wife.

“I just want to give [Jessica] the most appreciation today,” he captioned an Instagram post at the time. “She has been pregnant every year that we have been together. She absolutely wants to feel normal again, like she can have her body just to herself, but she is also extremely dedicated to growing our family and making the sacrifices to continue to do so.”

The couple met on the set of season 19 of Big Brother in 2017 and got engaged in February 2018.

“I said yes! On Tuesday, February 13th my best friend asked me to marry him,” Graf wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the proposal. “He’s made my dreams come true every day since we met!”

Nearly seven months later, the duo tied the knot in October 2018.

The Amazing Race winners welcomed daughter Maverick in 2018 followed by daughters Carter and Atlas in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Not long after Atlas’ birth, Graf confirmed that she had a desire to keep expanding her family.

“I can’t explain how much I love, love having kids. … I never expected to love it this much, but it’s almost like a drug. I just love them so much,” she told Us Weekly in September 2022. “I would like to have a fourth [child] and I might be talked into a fifth, but no more after that.”

Related: ‘Big Brother’ Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now? It’s tough to win Big Brother without some sort of alliance — but it’s even more difficult if you’re one half of a showmance. However, that doesn’t stop competitors, time and time again, from pairing up while in the house. “The secret no one knows about Big Brother — I think it’s really a marriage […]

Graf also added how she isn’t the only one who wants to keep having more kids.

“Cody could create a whole football team if I would let him,” she joked.