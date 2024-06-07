Billy Ray Cyrus took a stroll down memory lane about one of his fondest experiences with daughter Miley Cyrus, despite a recent rift in the musical family.

“One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair,” Billy Ray, 62, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 7, alongside a throwback picture of him and Miley, now 31, when she was a toddler. “That’s @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds.”

Billy Ray shared that while at the music festival, a fan gave him the picture they snapped of the father-daughter duo. The moment inspired him to write a poem on his tour bus the next day. That poem, titled “The Moment” in honor of Miley, was framed alongside the photo.

The country music star couldn’t help but gush about how far his daughter has come in her career since then.

“I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s a survivor and a true artist,” he continued. “She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible. We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you! Hope you all have a great Friday! Now rock the country!!!”

While Miley and her dad were once very close, the pair have seemingly had a falling out since Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus divorced in 2022 after nearly three decades of marriage. In addition to Miley, Billy Ray and Tish, 57, are the parents of Brandi, 36, Trace, 34, Braison, 29, and Noah, 24.

Since their split, both Billy Ray and Tish have tied the knot again. Tish wed Dominic Purcell in August 2023 while Billy Ray walked down the aisle with Firerose, who is 27 years his junior, in October 2023.

“The family dynamics haven’t been the same since the divorce, and now that Tish and Billy Ray are with other people, there’s even more division among them all,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February noting that Noah and Braison were invited to Tish’s wedding but “opted not to go.”

However, the insider added that Billy Ray has extended an olive branch to Miley especially when she took home her first Grammy earlier this year.

“He’s tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys,” the source explained while noting that Miley is “very close” to her mom. “The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever.”