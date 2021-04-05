Krystal Nielson’s cutie has a name! The Bachelor in Paradise alum and her boyfriend, Miles Bowles, revealed their baby girl’s moniker on Monday, April 5.

“It’s official!!!” the former reality star, 33, captioned an Instagram photo of the newborn. “Glitter baby has a name. Introducing our beautiful angel, Andara Rose Bowles. #babybowles #loveofourlives.”

Bowles posted the same photo on his own account, writing, “Perfection.”

Nielson went on to change the Instagram handle of her infant’s account to reflect her name.

“First picture EVER with my mommy!!!!!” the former ABC personality captioned a photo written from the little one’s perspective. “Wow, birth is a wild ride!!! Mom pushed me out in one contraction (once I started to crown that is) and pulled me onto her chest! She smelled like roses because dad rubbed rose oil all over her chest for me and it put me right at ease. As soon as I heard mom’s voice, I stopped crying, wrapped my arms around her neck and fell asleep. So happy to finally meet.”

The Montana native gave birth on Wednesday, March 31, four months after sharing her pregnancy news. “Our little angel is here,” Nielson wrote via Instagram at the time.

The fitness guru is best known for competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on season 22 of The Bachelor before meeting and marrying Chris Randone on Bachelor in Paradise season 5. The former couple called it quits in February 2020 after eight months of marriage, and Nielson moved on with Bowles three months later.

The couple have “definitely had discussions” about marriage, the Bachelor Nation member exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “Miles and I are really committed to our family and you know, those natural steps that happen. … It’s just, our focus is on baby.”

Nielson noted that her boyfriend found her “sexier than ever” during her pregnancy, explaining, “He calls me a goddess. It makes me feel so loved. I feel so supported.”

She added at the time: “I think that prior to becoming pregnant, I always had a reserved heart and definitely some blocks with letting people in and trusting. Being pregnant, you are so vulnerable. It was like I needed miles. I needed support. … I just really had to lean into love, into trusting him. Once I was able to do that, I just started kind of flowing down the river and things got really effortless and happy.”