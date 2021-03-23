Next steps! Krystal Nielson is pregnant with her and Miles Bowles’ first child — but they’re already planning to expand.

“We have discussed [having a second baby], and I think we’ll probably want them a couple years apart,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, March 22. “It’s exciting. I’m not looking forward to that first trimester again. I know it’s so brutal.”

When it comes to tying the knot again, the Montana native went on to tell Us that she is open to marrying the California native. (The Bachelor alum previously wed Chris Randone in June 2019 for eight months.)

“Miles and I are really committed to our family and those natural steps that happen,” the fitness guru explained. “We’ve definitely had those discussions. Right now, it’s just, our focus is on our baby totally.”

The couple announced in November 2020 that their first child is on the way, a baby girl. The news came one month after making their relationship Instagram official.

The pregnant star began dating Bowles in May 2020, and he finds her “sexier than ever,” she gushed to Us on Monday. “I’m not surprised that he finds me so sexy. He calls me a goddess. I feel so loved. I feel so supported.”

While the pair await their daughter, they are narrowing down their list of names. “We have … eight to bring to the hospital,” the former ABC personality told Us. “When we meet her, we’re going to decide. Might go a couple of days, though, without it.”

Nielson isn’t sure whether she or the surfer will be the tougher parent, explaining, “I tend to meet more stern, but I’m also super soft with my dogs. I let them get away with everything, but they’re also very well-trained at the same time. Miles is very strong, grounded, very methodical. … I’m more emotional.”

Pregnancy has forced the former reality star to “slow down,” however, and she feels like she’s “on the precipice of who [she’s] about to become.”

The mom-to-be told Us, “I’ve been very much a go-getter and always on the go, head down, grinding, pushing through. … One thing I’m most excited about is seeing who I’m going to be as a mother, how I’m going to bring that into my work and into my passions [and] into mine and Miles’ relationship. Because they say [that when] you birth a child, you also birth a new identity.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi