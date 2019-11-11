



A whole new year! Blac Chyna celebrated her daughter Dream’s 3rd birthday with an Aladdin-themed party on Sunday, November 10.

“Happy 3rd birthday Dreamy,” the reality star, 31, captioned a mother-daughter Instagram upload featuring herself, the toddler and an actress in matching Jasmine costumes.

The Lashed creator and Rob Kardashian welcomed the little one in 2016, but split the following month. Since then, the former couple have been coparenting Dream. “The key is basically communication,” the model told Us Weekly exclusively in July. “It makes it a little bit easier if you can communicate with your child’s other parent. That’s the best and healthiest way.”

The Real Blac Chyna star also shares her 7-year-old son, King, with her ex-boyfriend Tyga, and she “appreciates” both of her children’s fathers. “[They] help out because you have to have that time to yourself, just to even go to the spa and kind of reset,” the beauty salon owner explained at the time. “The days that they’re with their dads, then I go take my trips. Basically, I’m always home with [my kids].”

Dream celebrated her birthday with her dad’s side of the family on Friday, November 9, at a Trolls-themed party, featuring balloons and a cake made in the image of Anna Kendrick’s character, Poppy. The birthday girl posed for pictures with Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, 21 months, and son Psalm, 6 months. Khloé Kardashian’s 18-month-old daughter, True, also attended.

Rob, 32, is “such a hands-on dad with Dream,” a source told Us exclusively of the Arthur George sock creator in July. “Everything, including his joy, is focused on [her]. Dream gives Rob direction.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was at his daughter’s birthday bash, in the background of Kim’s posts. “Rob is doing much better,” a source told Us exclusively earlier this month. “He has lost a lot of weight.”

The insider added, “These recent family events shown on social mark the first time he has gone out in a while with his family and friends. He’s a full-time dad,” the insider said. “Everyone close to him is excited about the progress and positive changes in Rob’s life.”