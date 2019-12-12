Brad Pitt Didn’t Try to See Maddox While Overseas: There Is ‘No Contact’





Father-son feud! Brad Pitt didn’t visit his 18-year-old son, Maddox, at Yonsei University earlier this month while the actor was traveling overseas.

“Brad didn’t try to see Maddox,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “There’s been no contact between them.”

That being said, the Ad Astra star, 55, hasn’t given up hope on reconciling with his and Angelina Jolie’s eldest. “Brad’s hopeful that as soon as his son gets older, they’ll become close again,” the insider tells Us.

The Oklahoma native and his ex-wife, who split in September 2016, also share Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

Pitt will be spending Christmas Eve with the three youngest members of his brood later this month, the insider went on to say, noting, “Last year, Zahara spent a few hours with him, but he’s not expecting her this year. Brad no longer pushes for Maddox, Pax or Zahara to come. He knows it makes everyone uncomfortable. He’s decided not to force it because they’ve already been through so much.”

In October, another source told Us that the Golden Globe winner’s fallout with Maddox feels like “a tremendous loss.” The insider added, “With Maddox overseas, Brad is hopeful that Pax will also be interested in reconnecting without the influence of his older brother.”

Pitt and his eldest son have spent little to no time together since an alleged altercation aboard a private plane in 2016. When asked in September if his dad has any plans to visit him in South Korea, Maddox told a reporter: “I don’t know about that or what’s happening. Whatever happens, happens.”

That being said, the teen said he “thinks” his siblings will come and see him at Yonsei University, where he is majoring in biochemistry.

