The Challenge’s Abram Boise, Wife Rachel Missie Welcome Their 1st Child

A new challenge! Abram Boise and Rachel Missie became parents on Thursday, April 22.

“Welcome to Earth on Earth Day, my little man cub: Atlas Young Boise,” the Challenge alum, 38, captioned a Sunday, April 25, Instagram post. “’For the strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the pack.’ What a wonderful world you have given me @rachelmissie.”

Boise announced in October 2020 that his wife, 28, was pregnant with their first child. The Los Angeles native shared a photo of himself kissing Missie while she held up ultrasound photos.

The then-expectant star added with a post of her own: “My husband and I are so excited to announce we’re expecting our first child. This pregnancy started out as twins. However, within the first trimester, my body decided it could only support one baby. We experienced what’s called ‘vanishing twin’. The body sacrifices and reabsorbs the other fetus into the uterine wall, putting all that nourishment towards the strongest baby. We had gotten so attached to the idea of twins and mourned the loss of what could have been. Now we continue to celebrate what is, the beautiful life growing healthy and strong. Our bodies are so dedicated toward protecting and making decisions towards the greater good. Remember to be gentle, take care and love yourself as your body chooses to love you.”

Missie continued to document her baby bump progress via Instagram, from a five-month bikini pic on the beach to a seven-month maternity shoot in the nude.

She got engaged to the former MTV personality in February 2019. “Happy love day my forever valentine,” Missie captioned an Instagram slideshow on the first anniversary of Boise’s proposal. “Last year we got engaged on this day, and I’m so grateful life with you is raw and real. Just how I like it.”

The couple wed in June 2019 in Montana. “Hi best friend, lover, my person,” the bride wrote via Instagram at the time. “The most beautiful thing about my life is us together. Everything I have the world said I shouldn’t and everything I’ve earned the world said I didn’t fit the category. I did it all anyhow, and it’s brought me to you.”

As for the groom, he posted throwback wedding photos in January 2020, writing, “What’s it like being married to the most beautiful woman in the world? It’s pretty great. And she holds me to a higher standard of character.”

Prior to their relationship, Boise dated fellow Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello. The former couple met on Cutthroat in 2010. After dating on and off, they split for good five years later when Sorbello, 34, kissed Thomas Buell during Battle of the Bloodlines.