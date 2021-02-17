Showing self-love. Chelsea Houska put her postpartum body on display in a Wednesday, February 17, Instagram Story video.

“Three weeks postpartum,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 29, captioned the footage. “Trying to embrace and document the process. Our bodies are pretty fricken amazing. Also. Everyone is different. DO NOT compare your postpartum body and journey to someone else’s.”

The former MTV personality went on to call high-waisted leggings her “BFF.”

Last month, the South Dakota native showed her post-baby body for the first time. “Five days postpartum,” Houska captioned a January Instagram selfie. “Still rocking a tummy that looks a bit pregnant and some huge milk boobs. … Also, let’s keep it real real. The belly’s still chilling.”

The former reality star gave birth on January 25 to daughter Walker, 3 weeks, and the infant shares a birthday with her older brother, Watson, 4. Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are also the parents of Layne, 2, while she previously welcomed daughter Aubree, 11, with ex-boyfriend Cole Lind in 2009.

DeBoer, 32, “always wanted to be a father,” the traffic control specialist wrote alongside a hospital photo in January. “I never would have guessed I would be blessed and gifted four beautiful children. @chelseahouska thank you for this life and creating miracles. I love you. Not sure how this rugged good ole boy got as lucky as I did, but I truly couldn’t ask for anything more. Blessed with our new baby girl. She has a daddy who will love her with all his heart and then some.”

He and Houska tied the knot in October 2016 in South Dakota after two years of dating. “I love this man SO much,” she captioned a throwback photo while celebrating Valentine’s Day on Sunday, February 14. “Thank you for choosing me. Picture from last Valentine’s Day because today I look haggard, unshowered and in the same sweats I’ve been in all weekend. KISS YOU @coledeboer.”

The couple have been hard at work on their family’s home build since January 2020, debuting Walker’s nursery last month.

Houska starred on Teen Mom 2 from seasons 1 to 10, announcing her exit from the MTV show in November 2020. “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this,” she explained via Instagram at the time. “We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning.”