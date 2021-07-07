Keeping confident! Cheyenne Floyd got real about her postpartum body in a Tuesday, July 6, Instagram slideshow.

“Working on embracing my new body as it has had the honor of carrying two beautiful babies,” the Teen Mom OG star, 28, wrote. “Trying to release the pressures of having the perfect snap back and giving myself grace. So here I am featuring my favorite nursing bra and postpartum leggings. #momoftwo.”

The reality star’s fellow MTV personalities commented on the social media upload, from Briana DeJesus to Kailyn Lowry.

“U look beautiful. Don’t let anyone tell u any different!” the Florida native, 27, commented, while the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost, 29, wrote, “You look awesome!”

The Los Angeles native welcomed her and Zach Davis’ baby boy, Ace, their first child together, in May. The little one joined big sister Ryder, 4, whom Floyd shares with fellow Challenge alum Cory Wharton.

“Life is complete, all praises to the most high,” Floyd wrote via Instagram at the time.

She went on to call Davis, 30, the “best daddy already,” and he added in a post of his own: “(Bro•ther) n. 1. A best friend for life 2. A builder of forts. 3. Teller of stories in the dark. 4. Player of catch and shooter of hoops. @thatsryderk you are gonna be the best big sister in the world! Our cub has entered this world healthy and handsome as ever. This was by far the best day in my entire life. @cheynotshey thank you so much for this. My life has changed in so many ways I cannot wait to show you the world son.”

Davis and Floyd got engaged at her April baby shower, four months after their pregnancy announcement. The groom-to-be didn’t just get down on one knee for his fiancée at the bash, but he had a ring for Ryder as well.

“This act of grace is still beyond me,” the bride-to-be gushed via Instagram at the time. “God knows how I have prayed that one day we would have a complete family. Ryder and I deserve that. You made it happen for us and we are so blessed to have you. I always wanted a man who would love Ryder as their own and you do exactly that, plus some. Her standards for a man have been set, I feel bad for her future suitors!!”