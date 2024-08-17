Chris Pratt’s son, Jack, is growing up!

On Saturday, August 17, the Marvel star, 45, shared some rare glimpses of his son via a carousel of Instagram photos to commemorate Jack’s 12th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my wonderful son Jack,” he captioned the post. “I thank God every day for you sweet boy. You are so smart, hilarious, kind, thoughtful, trustworthy and tough.”

“I love you so much kiddo,” he continued. “Twelve!? I honestly can’t believe it.”

The photos showed Jack enjoying some bonding time with his dad on a farm, starting off with the two feeding a baby cow together. In other shots, Jack observes then offers food to a flock of sheep, makes friends with a horse and cuddles a goat to his chest.

Pratt shares Jack, his oldest child, with ex-wife Anna Faris, whom he divorced in 2018. He’s also dad to daughters Lyla, 4, and Eloise 2, whom he shares with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple are currently expecting a third child together, and say they wouldn’t rule out having even more in the future.

“I come from a big family, so I love the idea of having a lot of kids around and a big family,” Schwarzenegger, 34, shared with Us in October 2022. “Whatever God has in his plan for us is what we’ll do.”

Related: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger: A Timeline of Their Relationship Chris Pratt’s divorce from Anna Faris broke fans’ hearts, but the Parks and Recreation alum found another shot at love with Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple started dating in 2018, one year after Pratt and Faris confirmed they were going their separate ways after eight years of marriage (the exes welcomed son Jack in 2012). In […]

When it comes to parenting, Schwarzenegger and Pratt say they look to her mom, Maria Shriver, for advice.

“It’s all a balancing act,” Schwarzenegger told Us. “I feel really lucky to be able to have obviously an amazing role model in my mom, and just being able to see how she balances it all. Just learning from her, being able to bounce things off of her and, at the end of the day, just knowing that family time is the most important time.”

The former Parks and Recreation star and Schwarzenegger met at church in 2018. “It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met,” Pratt told Extra at the time.

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies So many stars have announced that they are expanding their families by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

In January 2019, Pratt announced their engagement, and the couple tied the knot in Montecito, California, six months later.

In May, Pratt expressed his appreciation on Mother’s Day for Schwarzenegger’s parenting skills: “A special thank you my darling Katherine for all you do. Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack makes me fall more and more in love with you every day,” he posted to social media.