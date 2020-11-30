Pushing for a new normal. Chrissy Teigen and Jenna Dewan shared the “unnecessary” anxieties of breast-feeding on Sunday, November 29.

“OK I’m gonna say something and you all are definitely gonna make it a thing but here goes: normalize formula,” the Cravings author, 35, tweeted. “Normalize breast-feeding is such a huge, wonderful thing. But I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk from depression and whatnot. People have surrogates, people have trouble breast-feeding and all you hear as a new, anxious mom is how breast is best. ‘Normalize breastfeeding’ is great. ‘Normalize formula’ is great, too!”

The Utah native went on to assure moms that their little ones will be “beautiful, perfect and OK” however they choose to feed them.

The Bring the Funny Judge reflected on the “sadness” she felt while nursing her daughter, Luna, now 4, and her son, Miles, now 2, writing, “I remember pumping my ASS OFF, highest mode, so often, because I didn’t trust milk was going into their mouths if I breast-fed. It drove me mad to the point I could only get an ounce. An ounce! The stress of it, combined with the guilt that you cannot do nature’s most natural thing for your own baby is too much.”

Dewan, 39, agreed, calling Teigen’s tweets “a great thread for mothers.” The former World of Dance host added, “I too had trouble producing milk second time around with [my son], Callum, and wasted too much time feeling unnecessary anxiety and guilt about it.”

The Gracefully You author welcomed her baby boy, 8 months, in March, and the little one joined big sister Everly, 7. Her fiancé, Steve Kazee, posted a sweet shot of Dewan pumping breast milk two months later.

“At first glance this may seem like a strange picture to choose to show my love and appreciation for you on this Mother’s Day, but upon closer inspection you can see why it is the absolute perfect picture for the occasion,” the Broadway star, 45, wrote via Instagram in May. “Here you are at 9 p.m. after a long day of feeding one child and wrangling another. Here you are pumping even more milk. Here you are after two months of doing that same thing every single day. Here you are exhausted and delirious. Here you are not knowing what day it is. Here you are under a quarantine in the middle of a global pandemic. Here you are in the middle of true adversity. And here you are … smiling. Like you always do.”